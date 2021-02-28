James Alan Swaim
February 23, 2021
James Alan Swaim, 67, of Roanoke and formerly of Covington, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
He was the owner/operator of Jim's Automotive in Covington for many years.
James was preceded in death by his father, James H. Swaim, and a sister, Carolyn L. Swaim.
Surviving are his mother, Betty H Swaim, and a brother, Gary H. Swaim.
While there will be no visitation, a memorial service will be conducted at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.