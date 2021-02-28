Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Alan Swaim
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
James Alan Swaim

February 23, 2021

James Alan Swaim, 67, of Roanoke and formerly of Covington, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

He was the owner/operator of Jim's Automotive in Covington for many years.

James was preceded in death by his father, James H. Swaim, and a sister, Carolyn L. Swaim.

Surviving are his mother, Betty H Swaim, and a brother, Gary H. Swaim.

While there will be no visitation, a memorial service will be conducted at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We were sorry to hear that Jim passed. Praying for the family. Neighbors
Richard and Pat Weeks
March 1, 2021
So sorry to learn of your loss. We were neighbors in the Parrish Court area many years ago. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Carolyn McCormack Hinkle
March 1, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results