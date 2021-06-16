Menu
James Thompson
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
James E. Thompson

James E. Thompson, 97, of Salem passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021. He was fondly known as the "Tomato Man" by family, friends, and neighbors for the delicious tomatoes he grew and shared for many years. In addition to his parents, brother and sister, he was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Effie M. Thompson.

Surviving are two daughters, Janice T. Burton, and Debora T. Pugh and husband, Carl W. Pugh Jr.; three grandchildren, Brian Fralin and wife, Christy, Joshua Pugh and Holly, and Luke Pugh and wife, Tara; six great-grandchildren, Bailey, London, Dylan, Alyssa, Dutch, and Ava.

James served honorably in the Army of the United States during World War II in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He retired from Norfolk and Western Railway with over 35 years of loyal service as a Skilled Machinist.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff on Unit 4 at Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center.

In his memory, a donation may be made to Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Inc, P.O. Box 11525, Roanoke, VA 24022-1525 or Salem Animal Shelter, 1301 Indiana Street, Salem VA 24153.

In keeping with James's wishes, a celebration of his life was held at a private graveside service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am saddened to know of Mr Thomson's passing.
Timothy Ward
Other
March 23, 2022
Jan and Debbie I just found out about your sweet Dad. I am so very sorry and sad for you girls. Please let me know if there is anything that I can do for you both. Love, Linda
Linda Saunders
Family
June 16, 2021
