May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia/Raleigh Johnson
Family
December 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Johnson
Family
December 18, 2021
To the Tucker family I extend sincere condolences to you all.I worked with Tucker back in the day on Ward 2-2 at the VAMC. Farewell Tucker and may you Rest now.
Connie Willis
Coworker
December 16, 2021
Tucker, I was thinking about you just a few days ago; honestly, it might well have been the day you earned your wings. Those old days on 2-2 were something weren't they? May you rest in the sweetest of peace. Godspeed old friend.
Mindy Lewis
Friend
December 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.