James Allen Tucker
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
James Allen Tucker

James Allen Tucker, 81 of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Dec
18
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia/Raleigh Johnson
Family
December 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Johnson
Family
December 18, 2021
To the Tucker family
I extend sincere condolences to you all.I worked with Tucker back in the day on Ward 2-2 at the VAMC. Farewell Tucker and may you Rest now.
Connie Willis
Coworker
December 16, 2021
Tucker, I was thinking about you just a few days ago; honestly, it might well have been the day you earned your wings. Those old days on 2-2 were something weren't they? May you rest in the sweetest of peace. Godspeed old friend.
Mindy Lewis
Friend
December 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
December 16, 2021
