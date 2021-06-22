James Magruder Warren III
September 2, 1924 - June 20, 2021
James Magruder Warren III, 96, of Roanoke, Va., World War II veteran who served in the South Pacific, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Born on September 2, 1924, in Harrisonburg, Va., he was the son of the late James M. (Jr.) and Francis S. Warren. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Frank S. Warren II and James M. Warren IV.
He is survived by his wife, Maruma Rose Warren; daughter, Jane L. (Perk) Hazlegrove; son, Stephen C. (Wendy) Warren; son, Mason C. (Dawn) Deaver Jr.; son Ross R. (Faith) Deaver; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Jim was a Life Member of VFW Post 1264, having served as Commander in 2009 - 2010; was active at Friendship Retirement Community where he established several programs for veterans on campus; and he started a recognition program to award over 800 World War II caps nationally to veterans of that war. Jim was an official War Photographer in the United States Army Signal Corps. He was selected to make the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. as a veteran.
He was active in many community action programs, Episcopal Church Diocesan boards, and was one of the original founders of St. Elizabeth's Church in Roanoke. He later became a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and served on its Board of Sessions. He was president of Warren Company Insurance, was a founder of Help, Inc., and served on the board of Roanoke's first halfway house for recovering alcoholics. After retirement, he stayed busy as the owner of Warren Estate Sales, and he volunteered at Bradley Free Clinic.
A Memorial Service will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, Jim requested donations be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church and Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 22, 2021.