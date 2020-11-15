Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Wayne Belcher
Belcher

James Wayne

Talk it Over With God

You're worried and troubled about everything.

Wondering and fearing what tomorrow will bring-

You long to tell someone for you feel so alone.

But your friends are all burdened with cares of their own-

There is only one place and only one friend

Who is never too busy and you can always depend

That He will be waiting with arms open wide

To hear all your troubles that you came to confide-

For the heavenly Father will always be there

When you seek Him and find Him at the Alter of Prayer.

Helen Steiner Rice

As the family of James Wayne Belcher continues to Talk It Over With God, we are at the Altar of Prayer thanking God for:

*Calls, Texts, Cards and Church Communications sharing sympathy and encouragement

*Food items and monetary gifts as added blessings for our strength and well being

*Floral arrangements that signaled renewed life

*Visits to console and comfort

*Prayers (spoken and unspoken) ministering to us as we look to God for Healing and Restoration.

To God Be the Glory!

The Belchers, The Grays, and The Claytors
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.