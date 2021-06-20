James A. "Al" Williams
June 16, 2021
James A. "Al" Williams, of Salem, Va., was called to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He excelled in track in high school, was an avid fisherman and golfer, and enjoyed being outdoors. Rides in the countryside were always a favorite. He was a member and former deacon of Bethel Baptist Church, and felt led to help on several mission trips. He retired from Norfolk and Western/Norfolk Southern as a conductor.
He was a neighbor to all, whether mowing yards, shoveling snow, or giving the blessing over a meal. His daughter often said of her father, "He may not always be right, but he is never wrong." He was great source of auto knowledge for his son.
He married into a large family and proved he could hold his own with them all in both humor and wits. Family was so important to him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Noah and Mary Williams.
Al leaves behind his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Barbara; his two children, Dee and Jim; his cousin, Curtis (Priscilla) Williams; in-laws who were like siblings, Ferman (Peggy) Wertz, Wayne (Pat) Wertz, Deborah (Mike) Huffman, Robin (Nancy) Wertz, and Cammie (Eddie) Otey; many nieces and nephews; along with many friends. And to the "Tuesday Dudes," hit 'em straight.
A celebration of Al's life will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, with a period of visitation beginning at 6 p.m. and a memorial service at 7 p.m. Pastor Hilton Jeffreys will officiate.
For those that would like to honor Al's memory, please consider a memorial gift to Good Samaritan Hospice. Thank you to Vanessa, Ally, and especially Cathy of Good Samaritan Hospice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.