James Dale Workman
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home
1901 S Kanawha St
Beckley, WV
James Dale Workman

August 8, 1933 - March 24, 2022

James Dale Workman, age 88, of Salem, Virginia, formerly of Coal City, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Richfield Rehab Center in Salem, Virginia.

Born on August 8, 1933, in McCracken, Missouri, he was the son of the late Lester Workman and Muriel Bray Workman. He was a retired director for the National Park Service in the Midwest Division. Mr. Workman was a U.S. Army Veteran and loved bowling in his spare time. He was also an avid Saint Louis Cardinals and Washington Redskins fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Workman; and by a brother, Lester Workman Jr.

Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his children, Lorrie Rhodes and husband, Randy, of Olathe, Kansas, Leah Workman of Overland Park, Kansas, Richard Workman and wife, Nicole of Skiatook, Oklahoma, Dennis Workman and wife, Laura, of Vinton, Virginia, and Doug Workman and his wife, Chris, of Omaha, Nebraska, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one niece, Sara Beth Grimes; and one nephew, Andy Workman.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel in Beckley on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with his son, Dennis Workman officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at Prosperity, W.Va. Friends may visit with the family from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, W.Va.

Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home

1901 South Kanawha Street
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home
