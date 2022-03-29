Menu
Jane Eubank Fultz
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
Jane Eubank Fultz

Jane Eubank Fultz, 90, of Buchanan, Va., passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold David Fultz; parents, James L. and Minnie Layman Eubank; and brothers, Jimmy, Carl and Ralph Eubank.

Jane had worked for Groendyk in Buchanan for many years, loved her family, cooking and baking.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Sherry Fultz; daughter and son-in-law, Fonda and Donald "Shorty" Boblett; grandchildren, Mandi (Andy) Bishop, Kristen (JJ) Helvey, Brian (Rosie) Boblett, Brad (Emily) Beckner, and Brian (Tricia) Beckner; numerous great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mom's caregivers, Edith "Sissy" Austin and Ruth Dudley, and Good Samaritan Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Elder Cleatus Newcomb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery~Buchanan.

Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
