Jane Eubank Fultz
Jane Eubank Fultz, 90, of Buchanan, Va., passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold David Fultz; parents, James L. and Minnie Layman Eubank; and brothers, Jimmy, Carl and Ralph Eubank.
Jane had worked for Groendyk in Buchanan for many years, loved her family, cooking and baking.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Sherry Fultz; daughter and son-in-law, Fonda and Donald "Shorty" Boblett; grandchildren, Mandi (Andy) Bishop, Kristen (JJ) Helvey, Brian (Rosie) Boblett, Brad (Emily) Beckner, and Brian (Tricia) Beckner; numerous great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mom's caregivers, Edith "Sissy" Austin and Ruth Dudley, and Good Samaritan Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Elder Cleatus Newcomb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery~Buchanan.
Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 29, 2022.