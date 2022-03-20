Jane Brugh LaymanAugust 13, 1934 - March 17, 2022Jane Brugh Layman, 87, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home with family on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Jane Watson Brugh was born in Troutville, Virginia, on August 13, 1934, to the late Max Brugh and Lois Webster Brugh, and she spent a wonderful childhood in Nace, Virginia. She attended Longwood College and graduated in 1957 with degrees in Biology and Math. After college, she worked as a mathematician for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in Hampton, Virginia. She married John William Layman at Millcreek Baptist Church in 1961.She was a devoted wife and mother, raising and loving her four children. She was active at Blacksburg Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for four-year-olds and volunteered with the Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry for over 20 years. Jane enjoyed serving with her Women's Missionary Union Missions and More Circle Group and she blessed countless people over the years with her encouraging letters and cards. Jane also loved baking pies and cookies, birdwatching, and tending her flower gardens.Jane is survived by her brother, Max Brugh Jr., and her children, John Eric (Terri), Charles (Sharon), Rachel, and Beth (John) who remember her as a gentle, loving, and patient mother. Her eight grandchildren (Max, Andrew (Sarah), Megan, Anna, Dexter, Elsie, Katie, and Iris) adored their grandmother and loved spending time with her, reading and baking cookies. She recently met her first great-grandchild, Levi. She will be greatly missed.The family will greet friends and relatives at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. Memorial services for Jane will be held at Blacksburg Baptist Church on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Westview Cemetery in Blacksburg.