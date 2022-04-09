Jane McMahan
November 26, 1940 - April 5, 2022
Jane McMahan, of Salem, a loving and talented woman, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 after 81 years on this earth. Jane spent early years of her life in Stow, Ohio before moving with her family to Salem, Virginia in 1980, where she lived the rest of her days.
She loved family and always kept a special place in her heart for children. Jane found an outlet for her creative side as an expert seamstress, making clothes, curtains, and craft items for scores of people. She constantly looked for ways to help others, even if that help was simply listening. For years she enjoyed going to Salem Red Sox baseball games and talking with friends there. While she often exercised her love of travel, her favorite activity was simply visiting with friends and family surrounding her.
Jane is survived by her husband, Grant, who misses her deeply after their 61 year marriage. She is also survived by her children, Jim McMahan and Kim Tobey (husband, Chris); grandchildren, Grant Thomas McMahan, Eric McMahan, Catherine McMahan, and Alicia Tobey (fiancé, Joe Del Vecchio), along with her niece, Kelle Ross. Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Nora Clarke and then by her brother, Dan Clarke, with whom she kept in very close contact until his passing.
Jane was a friend to many, a joy to speak with, and a willing helper to those in need. She will continue to inspire us to care for others as we remember her life and contributions to those friends and family whose lives she touched.
The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 1 until 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the chapel of Lotz Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Online condolences can be made at lotzfuneralhomesalem.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lewis Gale Medical Center and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Jane's honor to Autism Speaks: 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or online donation at: www.autismspeaks.org
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 9, 2022.