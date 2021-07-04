Jane Hogan Packett
September 15, 1935 - July 3, 2021
Jane Witt Hogan Packett, 85, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Howard Packett; two sons, Mark Packett of Salem, and John Packett of Baltimore, Md.; two grandchildren, Errin Lynne Packett of Salem, and Oliver Howard Packett of Baltimore, Md.: as well as two stepchildren, Evan and Elizabeth Stilen of Salem.
Mrs. Packett was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Intermont College in Bristol, Tenn., and James Madison University in Harrisonburg. She was an elementary school teacher and taught in the Petersburg, Virginia School System for two years, then went on to teach at Broad Street Elementary in Salem for five years. She was also a member of the Lake Spring Garden Club, The Salem Novel Club, Salem Junior Guild, as well as the Roanoke Country Club.
A private family service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the First United Methodist Church in Salem to the Pastoral Discretionary Fund in her memory. Mrs. Packett was a devoted member of the church since 1959.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.