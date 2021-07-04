Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane Hogan Packett
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Jane Hogan Packett

September 15, 1935 - July 3, 2021

Jane Witt Hogan Packett, 85, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Howard Packett; two sons, Mark Packett of Salem, and John Packett of Baltimore, Md.; two grandchildren, Errin Lynne Packett of Salem, and Oliver Howard Packett of Baltimore, Md.: as well as two stepchildren, Evan and Elizabeth Stilen of Salem.

Mrs. Packett was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Intermont College in Bristol, Tenn., and James Madison University in Harrisonburg. She was an elementary school teacher and taught in the Petersburg, Virginia School System for two years, then went on to teach at Broad Street Elementary in Salem for five years. She was also a member of the Lake Spring Garden Club, The Salem Novel Club, Salem Junior Guild, as well as the Roanoke Country Club.

A private family service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the First United Methodist Church in Salem to the Pastoral Discretionary Fund in her memory. Mrs. Packett was a devoted member of the church since 1959.

Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Howard, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. She was such a fun person to be around!
Joyce and Sonny Tarpley
July 13, 2021
Howard, we are so sorry to hear about Jane!! She was a very special person who left some very special memories for you and your family!! We just wanted to let you know that she was a very special person who also left some very special memories with us!!
Forest and Betty Jones
Friend
July 11, 2021
Mr Packett, Charlie and I send our deepest sympathy. Mrs Packett was beautiful inside and out.
Charlie and Diane Hammersley
July 7, 2021
Howard, I am so sad to hear of Jane´s passing. She was such a beautiful soul.
Richard Boyd
Work
July 5, 2021
Howard, I´m so sorry to hear the news. Jane was such wonderful lady and had a great sense of humor. You, John and Mark, and the grandchildren are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Tiff
Tiffany Gray
Friend
July 5, 2021
So very sorry for your deep loss! She was a lovely lady and will be missed by many!
Lonna Carter
Other
July 5, 2021
Howard, Genia and I send our deepest condolences to you and your family. Jane was the sweetest person. God bless.
Butch Johnson
Friend
July 5, 2021
My heart goes out to you and your family, Howard. It was always a pleasure to be with Jane, even when I was trying to master long division in her 4th grade class!
Treva Carter
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results