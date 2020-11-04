Hurst
Jane Snavely
November 10, 1927 - November 2, 2020
Jane Snavely Hurst, of Salem, Va., passed away early on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Radford Health and Rehab. She was a lifelong member of Fort Lewis Christian Church and retired from General Electric. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elizabeth Snavely; her husband, Edison, daughter Amy Syrja; and all her siblings, Dot Reece (Keffer), Rachel Conley (Aubrey), Louise Robbins (Burgess), Ruth Rupe, Tom Snavley. She always said she was too stubborn to let any of them outlive her.
Ed has been waiting in heaven for this woman since 2008 and her daughter, Amy Syrja since 2009.
Survivors include her daughter, Janice Huffman (Steve Hoback); son-in-law, Dennis Syrja; grandchildren, Jamie Huffman (Lisa), Cameron Syrja (Morgan); great-grandchildren, Edison Huffman, Lucy Huffman, and CJ Syrja.
The family would like to thank the staff at JC Thomas Center at Richfield and Radford Health and Rehab, Good Sam Hospice, and all her personal sitters that helped during the last five years of her Alzheimer journey.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va., with the Rev. Ben Moore officiating.
Those attending the service are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing as Janice has become somewhat of a germophobe during COVID-19.
Jane loved flowers so graveside flowers would be appreciated.
