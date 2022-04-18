Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane Vaught
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Memory Gardens
5555 Lee Highway
Dublin, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 23 2022
1:00p.m.
Highland Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Jane Vaught (Rodden)

December 30, 1946 - April 5, 2022

Jane Ellen Vaught (Rodden), 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper, Ga., after suffering a heart attack.

Mrs. Vaught was born on December 30, 1946, in Norfolk, Va., the daughter of the late James Rodden and Ellen Noreen Metzger (Berrman).

Jane worked as a Weaver at New River Industries in Radford, Virginia for over 25 years.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, William "Joby" Vaught of Pembroke, Va.; her son, David Scott Bryant; her brothers, James, Herman and David Rodden; and her sister, Mary Anna Phillips (Rodden).

Jane is survived by her sons, LTC (Retired) James W. Bryant Jr. (Jene) of Talking Rock, Georgia, and John R. Bryant of Holtwood, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Eleina, Hunter and Brayden Bryant, Johnathan, William, Taylar and Karenia Bryant, and Jessica Miller; and her great-grandchildren, John, and Jesslynn Hensel.

A memorial viewing will be held, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Main Chapel at Highland Memorial Gardens in Dublin, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 18, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Viewing
1:00p.m.
Highland Memorial Gardens
5555 Lee Highway, Dublin, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Memory Gardens
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Highland Memory Gardens.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.