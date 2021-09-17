Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Thomas Coiner
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Janet Thomas Coiner

April 5, 1950 - September 12, 2021

Janet Thomas Coiner, 71, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville. Janet was born on April 5, 1950, to the late Max Thomas and Clara Turner Thomas, and grew up in Floyd County, Virginia.

She graduated from Floyd County High School, and received a B.S. degree from Radford College in English, with minors in general science and journalism. She taught English and journalism at E. C. Glass High School for many years. Janet's favorite things were books, animals, the written word, and wildflowers along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Robson Coiner Jr. of Lynchburg; her son, John Robson Coiner III "Rob", his wife, Valerie Burns Coiner, and their daughter, Clara Fern Coiner – all of Bellingham, Washington; a sister and best friend, Jean Thomas Schaeffer (Richard) of Harrisonburg; two nieces, Ann Schaeffer (John Ashenfelter) and Jennifer Schaeffer (Walter Megonigal III) and their families also survive her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502; to the Floyd County Humane Society, P.O. Box 862, Floyd, VA 24091; or to a charity of choice.

An online memorial service is planned for Sunday, September 19, 2021. Those interested in the memorial service should contact a member of the Coiner or Schaeffer family for information.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rob, John, and Janet, You have been and will continue to be an amazing part of my life. I am fortunate to have Rob in my life because of you Janet! Rob is an amazing friend, husband, and father. Janet, your laughter and kindness, was admired by your students and all of Rob´s friends. Thank you, we love you.
Noah Rubin
Friend
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results