Janet Thomas Coiner
April 5, 1950 - September 12, 2021
Janet Thomas Coiner, 71, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville. Janet was born on April 5, 1950, to the late Max Thomas and Clara Turner Thomas, and grew up in Floyd County, Virginia.
She graduated from Floyd County High School, and received a B.S. degree from Radford College in English, with minors in general science and journalism. She taught English and journalism at E. C. Glass High School for many years. Janet's favorite things were books, animals, the written word, and wildflowers along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Robson Coiner Jr. of Lynchburg; her son, John Robson Coiner III "Rob", his wife, Valerie Burns Coiner, and their daughter, Clara Fern Coiner – all of Bellingham, Washington; a sister and best friend, Jean Thomas Schaeffer (Richard) of Harrisonburg; two nieces, Ann Schaeffer (John Ashenfelter) and Jennifer Schaeffer (Walter Megonigal III) and their families also survive her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502; to the Floyd County Humane Society, P.O. Box 862, Floyd, VA 24091; or to a charity of choice
.
An online memorial service is planned for Sunday, September 19, 2021. Those interested in the memorial service should contact a member of the Coiner or Schaeffer family for information.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.