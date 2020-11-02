Benson
Janet F.
September 25, 1932
October 31, 2020
Janet Faye Benson, 88, of Fincastle, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Brian Center in Fincastle. She was born on September 25, 1932, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Elmer and Elizabeth Settles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl H. "Jack" Benson; four brothers and three sisters.
Janet was a homemaker and a very devoted wife taking care of and being the sole care taker for her husband for over 30 years after a tragic work-related accident that resulted in full paralysis.
Janet is survived by five children, one sister, one brother, a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A special thank you to her daughter-in-law, Cindy Benson, for the continuous loving care and help she graciously and unselfishly gave to Janet throughout all her years.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to TOYS 4 BOT-E-TOTS.
Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.
