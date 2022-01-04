Janet Audra Robertson Green



April 23, 1940 - December 29, 2021



Janet Audra Robertson Green, 81, of Roanoke, Va., passed away in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, on December 29, 2021. Janet was born "up Wolf Creek" in Narrows, Va., on April 23, 1940. She was the first-born child of James Ercell Robertson and Helen Audra Niday Robertson.



After graduating from Narrows High School in 1958, Janet became the first in her family to subsequently graduate from college. As a 1961 graduate of Radford College (now University), Janet earned degrees in both English and French Education. She was motivated to complete her education prior to marrying the love of her life and completed her bachelor's degree in just 3 years. Upon graduation, she and Edwin Rylan Green Sr. became husband and wife, remaining married for over 40 years.



Janet started her teaching career in Wytheville, but retired from Roanoke City Schools. As a substitute teacher for many years in the same district, she remained dedicated to her students' education.



Janet's faith in God was always a very important part of her life. She was a long-term member of New Life Temple and active in their women's ministry, youth activities, choir and many other endeavors for the Lord. She was a dependable leader wherever she served.



She was creative, an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed knitting gifts for her family. Her passion for genealogy spanned decades. Janet tracked down family records for several related families, with her goal of finding the "Robertson Clan" connection in Scotland remaining elusive, but very close to conclusion. Her immense collection and documentation are a treasured legacy she leaves for generations.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Helen N. Robertson; her husband, Edwin Rylan Green Sr.; and her daughter Audra Michelle Kline of Hampton. She is survived by her son, Edwin "Rylan" Green Jr. of Roanoke; her brothers, Ronald James Robertson and David Ercell Robertson of Narrows; and her sister, Denise Robertson Jones and brother-in-law, Bobby, of Roanoke. Janet will be missed by her church family, many friends, classmates, cousins, loving nieces and nephews as well.



The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation for the exceptional nursing care she received on several nursing units at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, especially the 7 Mountain PCU for their compassion and extraordinary daily attention to her care.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to New Life Temple Christian Ministry, Women's Ministry Fellowship.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 4, 2022.