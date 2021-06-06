Janet Marie Seal
June 28, 1955 - May 22, 2021
Janet Marie Seal, 65, of Moneta, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Janet is remembered for being a selfless person, with a sincere passion for caring for others. A loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, you never had to question where you stood with her. She devoted her life to the care of others spending countless years working as a caregiver caring for those in assisted living or rehabilitation facilities. When she was not working or out and about with her family, chances are you would have found her boating around Smith Mountain Lake or working in her garden. Janet will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Thelma Thomas.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Paul W. Seal; daughters, Sherry N. Seal-Bibb, Beth Matheny and Angel Worrell; siblings, Russell Jr. (Ricky), Richard Wayne, Delores Jane, Jo Anne, Mary Louise, Jerry, and Sharon; grandchildren, Orion Bibb, Mark Logen Bibb, Morgan Matheny, as well as Amber, Trevor, DJ and Taylor Worell; great-grandchildren, Miles, Brieanna, Riley, Ronald, Audrina, and Kia; also left to cherish her numerous family members and dear friends.
A celebration of Janet's life will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.