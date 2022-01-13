Janice Joan Dowdy BoitnotteJune 13, 1936 - January 10, 2022Janice Joan Dowdy Boitnotte, 85, of Salem passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. Janice was born to James and Alma Dowdy in Giles County. Janice retired as a nurse from the Veterans Care Center after 36 years of service and volunteered for 15 more years. She is survived by husband of 65 years, Norris Boitnotte; and her three sons, Norris and wife, Debbie, David and wife, Debbie, and Joe and wife, Angie; seven grandchildren Chris and wife, Merissa, Greg, Jacob, Justin, Jenna, Slaydon, and John; two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Sammy, and several close friends. Special thanks to Dr. Green and the Lewis Gale Hospital nurses, especially Kennedy Eastman and Gina Smith.A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Lotz Funeral Home in Salem at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 with Jonathan Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Huffman Memorial Park in New Castle, Va. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m.