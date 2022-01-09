Menu
Janice Ann Kasey Burks
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Janice Ann Kasey Burks

April 13, 1947 - January 1, 2022

Janice Ann Kasey Burks passed away peacefully with her son at her side on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center.

Janice is survived by her loving and devoted son, J. Darryl (Danielle) Burks; sister, Brenda Shermona (Mona) Peaks; brother-in-law, Beverly W. (Vanessa) Burks Sr.; nieces, Dana Franklin Chambliss, Nicole Trigg (DeRondo) Willis, Stefanie McShepard (Ray) Smith, Tara Peaks (Roderick) Sanders, and Jeanine Burks; nephews, Beverly Wayne (Darlene) Burks Jr., Reginald V. Burks, Mark (Stephanie) Peaks, and Tracy McShepard; special friends, Betty Kolb, Rosemary Mitchiner, and Doris Brown, a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the funeral. Public viewing will be held at Hamlar-Curtis from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Interment will be held in Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Kidney Foundation, at www.kidney.org.

Condolences may be sent to www.HamlarCurtis.com. Arrangements by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jan
10
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jan
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
