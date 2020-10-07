Doss



Janice Dickerson



October 1, 2020



Janice Dickerson Doss, 83, of Christiansburg, Va., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A private burial service will be held.



The family is grateful to the staff of Kroontje Health Care Center and Good Samaritan Hospice for the loving care of Janice during her final months of life.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Wesleyan Church, 525 Harkrader St., Christiansburg, Va., 24073.



Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, Christiansburg, 540-382-2612.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 7, 2020.