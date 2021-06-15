Janice Ferguson Giles
January 9, 1942 - June 12, 2021
Janice Ferguson Giles, 79, of Garden City in Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
She was born in Garden City, on January 9, 1942, daughter of the late Roscoe and Eva Holland Ferguson. Janice was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deanna Hall and a sister, Rosie Overstreet.
She loved going to the beach and on bus trips. Janice loved animals and always fed the birds. She was a beautician who took good care of her customers. Janice especially loved being with her family. She was a member of Celebration Church of God.
Janice is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 49 years, Tommy; her son, Nathan Giles (Karen); four grandchildren, Christy McDaniel, Chad McDaniel, Alyssa Majkowski, and Kayla Giles; seven great-grandchildren, Adena Lavender, Devon McDaniel, Ian McDaniel, Sierra Bowen, Mariah Majkowski, Bradley Giles, and Aiden Fulcher; great-great-grandchild, Messiah Brown; and two sisters, Jean Mabes (Don) and Dorothy Bryant.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Sam Belisle officiating. Interment will follow at Crossroads Cemetery (formerly Gills Creek Primitive Baptist), in Burnt Chimney. Her family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.