Carrie,Amy and Frank

Thinking of you all,prayers for peace for your family. I've know Janice many years from coming into my salon. I know she loved all of you with everything in her being. I believe that It was this love that was her motivation to fight so long and hard. Now her fight is over and she is no longer suffering. Praying for God's love will surround you all and give you comfort.

Kathy Duncan Friend March 15, 2021