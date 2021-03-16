Janice Townsend Herzog
June 24, 1944 - March 13, 2021
Janice Townsend Herzog, 76, of Radford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was a longtime Radford resident and member of Grove United Methodist Church.
Born and raised in New Jersey, she graduated in 1966 from Albright College in Reading, PA and retired from the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine in 2008. She was a proud Hokie staff member, parent and supporter. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Leslie and Eleanor Townsend; and sister, Judy Kendall.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 53 years, Frank Herzog of Radford; adored daughters, Carrie (Chris) Frye, and Amy (Billy) Beard; grandchildren, Will and Jake Frye, all of Charlotte, N.C.; brothers, James Townsend of Seattle, Wash., and John Townsend of Morris, Conn.; and many other relatives and dear friends.
A private family beachside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Glencoe Museum in Radford or the Neuroendocrine Cancer Tumor Research Foundation at netrf.org
.
The Herzog family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.