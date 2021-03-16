Menu
Roanoke Times
Janice Townsend Herzog
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Janice Townsend Herzog

June 24, 1944 - March 13, 2021

Janice Townsend Herzog, 76, of Radford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was a longtime Radford resident and member of Grove United Methodist Church.

Born and raised in New Jersey, she graduated in 1966 from Albright College in Reading, PA and retired from the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine in 2008. She was a proud Hokie staff member, parent and supporter. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Leslie and Eleanor Townsend; and sister, Judy Kendall.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 53 years, Frank Herzog of Radford; adored daughters, Carrie (Chris) Frye, and Amy (Billy) Beard; grandchildren, Will and Jake Frye, all of Charlotte, N.C.; brothers, James Townsend of Seattle, Wash., and John Townsend of Morris, Conn.; and many other relatives and dear friends.

A private family beachside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Glencoe Museum in Radford or the Neuroendocrine Cancer Tumor Research Foundation at netrf.org.

The Herzog family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
18 Entries
Frank. so very sorry to hear the news about Your wife. Hope you are doing OK. I know you must miss her every day. I am thinking about retirement. Again so very sorry for your loss. Ken Couch
Kenneth Couch
May 23, 2021
Frank, I am so sorry to hear of Janice’s passing. She was a wonderful person.
Judy Willis Roseveare
Friend
April 24, 2021
Thinking of you Frank! May God give you peace & comfort in these days.
Kathy Haynes
March 21, 2021
Frank & family - I am so sorry to hear of Jannie’s passing. May cherished memories help bring you inner peace and live forever in your hearts.
Jenny DeHart
Friend
March 20, 2021
Rest in peace
Dr. James Rixon
March 20, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Janey. You are in my thoughts and prayers Frank.
Barbara Yates
Coworker
March 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Janice was always so sweet and welcoming to us, and so obviously delighted in you all! What a loving legacy she has left. Will be praying for peace and comfort for you all.
Scott & Valerie Patton
Friend
March 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Janice was always a kind, sweet, caring person. May God give you all peace and comfort during this time. Love and prayers.
Chelsie and Freddy Toney
Friend
March 17, 2021
Frank -- we are sorry for your loss. Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.

We thank you for the time you have given others in volunteering at Carilion. We continue to appreciate your wonderful artwork.

Sincerely -
Julia Dill, Manager
Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
Guest & Volunteer Services
Julia Dill
Friend
March 17, 2021
Frank, Carrie, Amy and all family,
I am so sorry to hear of Mrs. Herzogs passing. I played softball with Frank at RU and at Grove, and saw your mother often. She was always kind, polite, and understanding as Frank and I laughed about old softball stories. She was a beautiful lady who will be missed by many people. Christ said,"Behold, I make all things new." Surely heaven has gained a new angel soaring in his glory.

Always,
Tommie
Tom and Darlene Martin
Friend
March 16, 2021
Frank, I am so sorry about your wife, I never got to meet her but I am sure she was someone special. Prayers for you and your family.
Patricia Mcdaniel
Friend
March 16, 2021
Frank, Carrie and Amy, our love goes out to you and your families. We are so sorry that you have lost Jannie. She was a special kid, wife, mother and grandmother. I will always remember her as the little spunky 11 year old kid who rode her own mule down into the Grand Canyon. Love to you all from James and Edith
James Townsend
Brother
March 16, 2021
Love and prayers to Frank, Carrie, and Amy and families. We loved your mother so much! I know she is at peace. You were wonderful daughters and Frank, you were so good to her. She will continue to touch our lives through the love she gave.. she always taught us positivity and faith!!
Sherrie and Bob Cullaty
Friend
March 16, 2021
Sending love and hugs to Frank, Carrie and Amy. Janice was my co-worker for many years at the VTH. She was more than that though. She was a thoughtful friend and confidante. I will never forget our many long conversations about work, life and motherhood. I know that you will miss her terribly.
Susan King
Friend
March 16, 2021
Carrie,Amy and Frank
Thinking of you all,prayers for peace for your family. I've know Janice many years from coming into my salon. I know she loved all of you with everything in her being. I believe that It was this love that was her motivation to fight so long and hard. Now her fight is over and she is no longer suffering. Praying for God's love will surround you all and give you comfort.
Kathy Duncan
Friend
March 15, 2021
Prayers of comfort and peace to each of you. I worked with Janice at Montgomery Co Hospital and at VTH at Va Tech. She will be greatly missed. ♥
Judy Franklin
Friend
March 15, 2021
Please accept my condolences. Praying for God's comfort to Janice's family during this time. May peace be with you Frank and family.
Mike Sims
Friend
March 15, 2021
Woody Gaskins
Friend
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results