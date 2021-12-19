Janice Lee Sumpter Humphreys
December 23, 1932 - December 17, 2021
Janice Lee Sumpter Humphreys of Roanoke, Virginia, died peacefully with family on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age 88. She lived a life of love and service as a wonderful wife, mother and dedicated member and organist of Calvary Baptist Church in Roanoke.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Harry E. Humphreys Jr.; her parents, John Shelburne Sumpter and Virgie Martin Sumpter; her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Harry Hall; and her son-in-law, Drew Alexa.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Alexa (Dutcher Sterling), and many dear cousins and friends.
Janice was born on December 23, 1932, in Hagerstown, Md. and lived in Roanoke, Va. from early childhood. After graduating from Jefferson High School and Roanoke College, she married Harry Humphreys Jr. in 1954 and briefly taught at Cave Spring High School.
A life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church, Janice was a dedicated servant of the Lord and the church. Her love of music and knowledge of the piano led her to become "part-time" organist at Calvary, a position that evolved into over 30 years as the Calvary's organist and Assistant Choir Director with Helen Robertson. Through years of youth and handbell choirs, operettas, organ recitals, and Singing Christmas Tree performances, Janice shared her love of God and music with so many. The choir and members of Calvary were truly a second family to her. Beyond the church, she enjoyed teaching piano, singing with and accompanying the Thursday Morning Music Club, and serving on the board of the American Guild of Organists and as guest accompanist for High Holy Days at Temple Emanuel for many years.
She loved animals, enjoyed gardening, entertaining, reading and most of all traveling. Janice loved being near the ocean and spent time each summer on Jekyll Island as well as numerous cruises around the world after her retirement. She also enjoyed trips up and down the east coast with friends, train excursions on the 611 Steam Train from Roanoke and long visits to Sandra's home in Colorado.
Heartfelt gratitude goes to the wonderful staff of Brandon Oaks where Janice lived for five years as well as to Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent and loving care.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church in the fellowship hall to greet friends prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial gift may contribute to Calvary Baptist Church or to the charitable organization of their choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.