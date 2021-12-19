Janice was a very important part of my life from age 15 to 50. I was a voice student of Helen Robertson and sang in special programs at Calvary Baptist Church in Roanoke. Janice was a gifted organist who was also a perfectionist. She made the wonderful organ at the church vibrate with glorious music. What I remember equally well is the smile and positive attitude she showed to everyone. I feel grateful to have had her as a role model in my life. She will be missed by many.

Janet Nester Friend December 20, 2021