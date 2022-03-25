Janice Marie Seijo
November 29, 1961 - March 22, 2022
Janice Marie Seijo, 60, of Hardy, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
She is survived by her children, Ami Breeden, Frank Jay Graybill Jr., Megan Renee Arney, and Kevin Edward Swain; grandchildren, Stevie Nicole Breeden, Tyler Breeden, and Cody Breeden; sisters, Kimberly Chisom and Pamela Spradlin; and brothers, Gregory Hammond and Jeffrey Hammond.
Janice was born in Roanoke, Va., on November 29, 1961. She loved her garden including plants and flowers, cooking, listening to music, singing, dancing and loved her kids and grandbabies.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, also at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2022.