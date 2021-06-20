Janie Spencer SmithJanie Spencer Smith went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, June 17, 2021.Janie was a retired nurse from Catawba Hospital and a long-standing member of New Life Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Christiansburg, Va. Janie was the daughter of the late Alexander S and Pearl Bayse Spencer. She succeeds her husband, Bernard Smith; brothers, William F. Spencer, Melvin C. Spencer, and David J. Spencer; sisters, Esther Myers, and Joan Sledd.Visitation will be held at her church from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. with a Going Home Service at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at, 783 Stafford Dr. Christiansburg, Va., with Pastor Tom Peters to officiate. Sister Janie who was well loved by her family, friends, church family, nieces and nephews will be greatly missed.