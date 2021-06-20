Menu
Janie Spencer Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Janie Spencer Smith

Janie Spencer Smith went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, June 17, 2021.

Janie was a retired nurse from Catawba Hospital and a long-standing member of New Life Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Christiansburg, Va. Janie was the daughter of the late Alexander S and Pearl Bayse Spencer. She succeeds her husband, Bernard Smith; brothers, William F. Spencer, Melvin C. Spencer, and David J. Spencer; sisters, Esther Myers, and Joan Sledd.

Visitation will be held at her church from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. with a Going Home Service at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at, 783 Stafford Dr. Christiansburg, Va., with Pastor Tom Peters to officiate. Sister Janie who was well loved by her family, friends, church family, nieces and nephews will be greatly missed.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
New Life Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ
783 Stafford Drive, Christiansburg, VA
Jun
20
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
New Life Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ
783 Stafford Drive, Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
