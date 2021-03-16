Janis Pauley Wade
February 28, 1929 - March 13, 2021
Janis Pauley Wade, 92, of Vinton, Virginia, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
She was born in Tip Top (Tazewell County), Va., on February 28, 1929, to the late Beulah May Johnson and William McKinley Pauley.
Janis and her twin sister, Joyce, came to Roanoke at the age of 18 and both served as nurses in the Jefferson Hospital. She served there until it was razed in 1970, then she continued nursing at Community Hospital of the Roanoke Valley (now Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital) until she retired at the age 62.
In addition to her parents, Janis was also preceded in death by her husband, Frances M. Wade, and 20 brothers and sisters including her twin sister, Joyce Pauley Wilkes.
Janis is survived by a special brother-in-law, Kenneth Wilkes (93); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews including special niece, Jan Thomason, who acted as her caregiver for many years as Janis had no children of her own.
Interment Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke, Va. A brief visitation will be held at Oakey's Funeral Service – Vinton Chapel from 1 until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The family asks that all COVID-19 restrictions be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled Veterans or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.