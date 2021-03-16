Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janis Pauley Wade
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Janis Pauley Wade

February 28, 1929 - March 13, 2021

Janis Pauley Wade, 92, of Vinton, Virginia, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

She was born in Tip Top (Tazewell County), Va., on February 28, 1929, to the late Beulah May Johnson and William McKinley Pauley.

Janis and her twin sister, Joyce, came to Roanoke at the age of 18 and both served as nurses in the Jefferson Hospital. She served there until it was razed in 1970, then she continued nursing at Community Hospital of the Roanoke Valley (now Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital) until she retired at the age 62.

In addition to her parents, Janis was also preceded in death by her husband, Frances M. Wade, and 20 brothers and sisters including her twin sister, Joyce Pauley Wilkes.

Janis is survived by a special brother-in-law, Kenneth Wilkes (93); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews including special niece, Jan Thomason, who acted as her caregiver for many years as Janis had no children of her own.

Interment Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke, Va. A brief visitation will be held at Oakey's Funeral Service – Vinton Chapel from 1 until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The family asks that all COVID-19 restrictions be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled Veterans or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Mar
17
Interment
2:30p.m.
Fair View Cemetery
Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.