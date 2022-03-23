Menu
Roanoke Times
Janis Marie "Sissy" Woods
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 25 2022
2:00p.m.
Holy Land Cemetery Chapel
Janis "Sissy" Marie Woods

February 17, 1938 - March 12, 2022

Janis "Sissy" Marie Woods, 84, of Goodview, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Max "Pops" Woods and daughter, Tena Marie Peck.

Surviving Sissy are her sons, Tim Woods (Lorie) and Dale Justice; daughter, Kimberly Justice; grandchildren, Todd Dunman, Joshua McIntrye, Caleb Peck (Stephanie), Halsey Peck, and Chas Woods; great-grandchildren, Taunie Dunman, Angel Woods, Cameron Patton, Trey Patton, and Kenzi Patton; and brother, Phillip Justice. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Holy Land Cemetery Chapel in Bedford, Va. with the Rev. Aaron Lyles officiating.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Holy Land Cemetery Chapel
Bedford, VA
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
Sponsored by Oakey's Vinton Chapel.
