Janis "Sissy" Marie Woods
February 17, 1938 - March 12, 2022
Janis "Sissy" Marie Woods, 84, of Goodview, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Max "Pops" Woods and daughter, Tena Marie Peck.
Surviving Sissy are her sons, Tim Woods (Lorie) and Dale Justice; daughter, Kimberly Justice; grandchildren, Todd Dunman, Joshua McIntrye, Caleb Peck (Stephanie), Halsey Peck, and Chas Woods; great-grandchildren, Taunie Dunman, Angel Woods, Cameron Patton, Trey Patton, and Kenzi Patton; and brother, Phillip Justice. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Holy Land Cemetery Chapel in Bedford, Va. with the Rev. Aaron Lyles officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.