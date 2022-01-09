Menu
Jasmine Bowman
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Jasmine Bowman

Jasmine Bowman, 31, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
VA
Jan
15
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Jasmine, what a wonderful spirit with such strength of character. Someone who cared about being a good person and mother. Someone who faced many challenges and kept moving forward. You will not be forgotten.
Jennifer Oginz
Friend
January 12, 2022
Jas we will miss you forever, fly high baby girl ❤❤
Lakonica Shipman
Friend
January 9, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
January 9, 2022
I’m so sorry to hear of Jasmine’s passing. My condolences to her children and sister Adrian and brother and the whole family.
Natalie Brown
Friend
January 7, 2022
