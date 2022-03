In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Lifting Up Prayers For Ittie Maya & The Welch Family For Comfort & Strength In Jesus Christ Name AMEN Jasmine Was One Of My Students At WEC She Was Like A Daughter To Me I Saw Jasmine Often We Will Carry On Long Positive Conversations About How She Wanted To Change Her Life For Better I Love Jasmine I Would See Jasmine In Food Lion & Family Dollar Shopping I Use To Pick With Her About Shopping She Be Like I Got This Ms Cheryl Ferrell & We Would Just Laugh Jasmine Will Always Have A Place In Heart RIP Princess..Love Always..Mra Cheryl Ferrell Harrington

Cheryl Ferrell Harrington March 22, 2022