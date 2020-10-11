POFF
Jason Michael
November 7, 1975
October 4, 2020
Jason Michael Poff passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020.
He is survived by his loving son, Tyler Poff; Suzanne Poff; father, Douglas Poff; brothers, Brian Poff and Richard "Rick" Poff and wife, April; and nephew, Aiden Poff. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Poff.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.