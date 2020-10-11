Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jason Michael Poff
1975 - 2020
BORN
1975
DIED
2020
POFF

Jason Michael

November 7, 1975

October 4, 2020

Jason Michael Poff passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020.

He is survived by his loving son, Tyler Poff; Suzanne Poff; father, Douglas Poff; brothers, Brian Poff and Richard "Rick" Poff and wife, April; and nephew, Aiden Poff. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Poff.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA 24153
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.