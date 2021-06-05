Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Riffey Bailey
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Jean Riffey Bailey

Jean Riffey Bailey, 91, of Christiansburg, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at English Meadows, Blacksburg.

Jean was born on October 20, 1929, in Bland, Virginia, to William Ernest and Grace Elkins Riffey. She attended Bluefield Business College and upon graduation was employed at the Radford Arsenal; retiring after 40 years. Jean was a devoted long time member of Faith Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bobby R. Bailey; brother, William E. Riffey Jr.; sister-in-law, Joyce J. Riffey of Dearborn, Mich.; and nephews, Daniel W. Riggs of Pulaski, Va., and Shaun E. Riffey of Narrows, Va.

Survivors include her children, Donna B. Hudson of Rock Hill, S.C., and Bobby R. (Randy) Bailey, II of Christiansburg; brother, L. John Riffey of Dearborn, Mich.; sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Raymond Riggs of Pulaski; sister-in-law, Joanne S. Riffey of Pulaski; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at Faith Christian Church, Christiansburg, with Pastor David Rhudy officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Faith Christian Church in Christiansburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Faith Christian Church
305 Third Street, Christiansburg, VA
Jun
6
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Faith Christian Church
305 Third Street, Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.