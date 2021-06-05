Jean Riffey BaileyJean Riffey Bailey, 91, of Christiansburg, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at English Meadows, Blacksburg.Jean was born on October 20, 1929, in Bland, Virginia, to William Ernest and Grace Elkins Riffey. She attended Bluefield Business College and upon graduation was employed at the Radford Arsenal; retiring after 40 years. Jean was a devoted long time member of Faith Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bobby R. Bailey; brother, William E. Riffey Jr.; sister-in-law, Joyce J. Riffey of Dearborn, Mich.; and nephews, Daniel W. Riggs of Pulaski, Va., and Shaun E. Riffey of Narrows, Va.Survivors include her children, Donna B. Hudson of Rock Hill, S.C., and Bobby R. (Randy) Bailey, II of Christiansburg; brother, L. John Riffey of Dearborn, Mich.; sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Raymond Riggs of Pulaski; sister-in-law, Joanne S. Riffey of Pulaski; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at Faith Christian Church, Christiansburg, with Pastor David Rhudy officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Faith Christian Church in Christiansburg.