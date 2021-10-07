Menu
Jean Hannabass Brooks
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Jean Hannabass Brooks

July 17, 1928 - September 23, 2021

Jean Hannabass Brooks, age 93 of Boones Mill, died on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born July 17, 1928 in Roanoke, Va. to the late Henry B. and Alma Hodges Hannabass.

She was preceded in death by brother and sisters, Ella Hannabass, John Hunter Hannabass (Betty Jo Neighbors), Ann Hannabass Hendrick (Paul); son, Richard C. Gibbs; daughter-in-law, Valerie Ryan Brooks; and Cielo, her faithful companion. Surviving are her children, Perry (Bonnie), Charles, Don (Nancy), Sue (Robert "Bob") McAllister Jr., Henry (Michelle); daughter-in-law, Linda R. Gibbs; very special family member, Rosemary Brooks Stamback; grandchildren, Aaron and Ryan Brooks, Donna Singleton (Dave), James "Jo" Otey (Trish), Levi McAllister (Caitlin), Isaac McAllister (Cammie), Luke McAllister (Whitney), Savannah and Willow Brooks, Angie Gibbs Hodges, Monica Gibbs Shui (Oscar); stepgrandchildren, Dwayne Hodges (Lisa), Torra Jacobson (Brad); several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was married to W.O. (Red) Brooks for 51 years. She graduated William Byrd High School and loved life on the farm. Jean opened her doors to everyone that came around and offered a place at the table. If you had something you intended to do, she would advise you to "Iron while the iron is hot" don't put it off, or may be too late!

Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 with the Rev. Jerry Naff officiating. Interment will follow in Brooks Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Boones Mill Church of the Brethren (Parsonage Fund) where she was an active member. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love Bob and LuAnn Fisher
October 9, 2021
Sue, You and your family have been in my thoughts and prayers. So sorry for your loss.
Linda Akers
Other
October 8, 2021
Sue and family, I am sorry to hear of the death of your mother. She was a delightful lady. Peace and comfort to you.
Terri Phlegar, former Carilion nurse
Other
October 7, 2021
We have lost a very precious friend and member of our church, but God has received a special angel in His heavenly home. My love and prayers are with all of the family and loved ones during this trying time.
Betty Manning
Friend
October 7, 2021
