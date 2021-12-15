Menu
Jean Elizabeth Payne Forrest
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Jean Elizabeth Payne Forrest

April 15, 1924 - December 13, 2021

Jean Elizabeth Payne Forrest, 97, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021.

She was born on April 15, 1924, to the late Howard Bryant Payne and Ollie Powell Payne in Victoria, Va., and was raised in Portsmouth, Ohio and Crewe, Va. Following high school, she moved to Roanoke, Va., and attended National Business College.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband (2007), Donald Francis Forrest, who she married on February 19, 1944, and a son, Phillip Forrest.

She is survived by five children, Carolyn E. Forrest of Roanoke, Va., James H. Forrest (Mary Sue) of Columbus, Ohio, Nancy F. Forth of Scottsville, Va., Donna F. Schindler (William) of Verona, Va., and Dorothy R. Forrest of Roanoke, Va.; nine grandchildren, Jill F. Bratu (Daniel) of Greensboro, N.C., Dana F. Hess of Columbus, Ohio, J. Bryan Forrest of Concord, N.C., R. Bradley Forth (Elizabeth) of Park City, Utah, Julia F. Azam (Waqar) of Charlottesville, Va., Christopher D. Forth (Angela) of Pensacola, Fla., W. Jacob Schindler (Gretchen) of Verona, Va., Lucas F. Schindler (Kristen) of Roanoke, Va., and Zachary J. Schindler (Elizabeth) of Richmond, Va.; and twenty-six great-grandchildren.

Jean was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church since 1944, where she was an active volunteer throughout her adult life to include, RAM House, Food Pantry, and other Christian organizations within the community. Donald and Jean were recipients of the award for National Conference of Christian and Jews, Roanoke, Va., and Jean was Mother of the Year for Religion in the Roanoke Valley.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
VA
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember and miss my Aunt Jean . . . lovely person.
Dottie, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Edie York
December 15, 2021
Jim and Carolyn so sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. My heart and prayers goes out to your family.
Barry Mobley
Friend
December 15, 2021
We were neighbors of Don and Jean for many years (across the street on Southwoods Dr.), and we just loved them both. We are so VERY sorry for your loss. We know Jean will be missed more than words could ever say. Please know that all of you are in our thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks ahead. With our deepest sympathy, Betty & Don Grisso
Betty & Don Grisso
December 15, 2021
