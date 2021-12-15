Jean Elizabeth Payne Forrest
April 15, 1924 - December 13, 2021
Jean Elizabeth Payne Forrest, 97, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021.
She was born on April 15, 1924, to the late Howard Bryant Payne and Ollie Powell Payne in Victoria, Va., and was raised in Portsmouth, Ohio and Crewe, Va. Following high school, she moved to Roanoke, Va., and attended National Business College.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband (2007), Donald Francis Forrest, who she married on February 19, 1944, and a son, Phillip Forrest.
She is survived by five children, Carolyn E. Forrest of Roanoke, Va., James H. Forrest (Mary Sue) of Columbus, Ohio, Nancy F. Forth of Scottsville, Va., Donna F. Schindler (William) of Verona, Va., and Dorothy R. Forrest of Roanoke, Va.; nine grandchildren, Jill F. Bratu (Daniel) of Greensboro, N.C., Dana F. Hess of Columbus, Ohio, J. Bryan Forrest of Concord, N.C., R. Bradley Forth (Elizabeth) of Park City, Utah, Julia F. Azam (Waqar) of Charlottesville, Va., Christopher D. Forth (Angela) of Pensacola, Fla., W. Jacob Schindler (Gretchen) of Verona, Va., Lucas F. Schindler (Kristen) of Roanoke, Va., and Zachary J. Schindler (Elizabeth) of Richmond, Va.; and twenty-six great-grandchildren.
Jean was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church since 1944, where she was an active volunteer throughout her adult life to include, RAM House, Food Pantry, and other Christian organizations within the community. Donald and Jean were recipients of the award for National Conference of Christian and Jews, Roanoke, Va., and Jean was Mother of the Year for Religion in the Roanoke Valley.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.