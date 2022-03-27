Jean Ann Hughes
July 8, 1955 - March 4, 2022
Jean Ann Hughes, 66, of Goodview, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022.
On July 8, 1955, Jean Ann was born in Decatur, Ill., to Phyllis Jean Suhl Hughes and Glen Merle Hughes, both deceased.
She is survived by her spouse, Deborah S. Sampson of Goodview, Va. Also surviving are her brothers, Donald L. Hughes (Peggy), Roger A. Hughes (Karen), Keith M. Hughes (Susan), and Paul E. Hughes (Jodi); her sister, Betty Jo Spellman, all of Sullivan, Ill.; as well as twelve nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
As a lifelong Girl Scout and educator, giving back to people and causes was always a part of her life. Therefore, in place of flowers, Jean Ann requests you choose your favorite charity
and give of your time, talents, or treasures.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Marilyn Lerch officiating and at a later date in Sullivan, Ill. Because of Jean Ann's love of the water, her ashes will be spread over the sea and at Wyman Park Lake in Sullivan, Ill., her hometown. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.