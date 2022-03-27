Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Ann Hughes
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
Send Flowers
Jean Ann Hughes

July 8, 1955 - March 4, 2022

Jean Ann Hughes, 66, of Goodview, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022.

On July 8, 1955, Jean Ann was born in Decatur, Ill., to Phyllis Jean Suhl Hughes and Glen Merle Hughes, both deceased.

She is survived by her spouse, Deborah S. Sampson of Goodview, Va. Also surviving are her brothers, Donald L. Hughes (Peggy), Roger A. Hughes (Karen), Keith M. Hughes (Susan), and Paul E. Hughes (Jodi); her sister, Betty Jo Spellman, all of Sullivan, Ill.; as well as twelve nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

As a lifelong Girl Scout and educator, giving back to people and causes was always a part of her life. Therefore, in place of flowers, Jean Ann requests you choose your favorite charity and give of your time, talents, or treasures.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Marilyn Lerch officiating and at a later date in Sullivan, Ill. Because of Jean Ann's love of the water, her ashes will be spread over the sea and at Wyman Park Lake in Sullivan, Ill., her hometown. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.