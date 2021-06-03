Jean Ann Peters Jenrette
July 18, 1928 - May 10, 2021
Jean Ann Peters Jenrette of Bedford, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on July 18, 1928, to the late Carmie Henry Peters and Rose Ethel Peters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Freeman W. Jenrette Sr.
She graduated Radford College with BA in Home Economics / Early Childhood Ed and taught many years at Liberty Academy then Bedford Elementary Schools. Jean and Freeman bought Savenac Farm and turned it into a beautiful farm to raise their four children, cattle and horses. She loved gardening, art, and collected and refinished many antiques. She was an avid reader as well as belonging to the Bedford Garden Club, Elks Club, Red Hats, and a member of St. John's Episcopal Church for many years. Jean volunteered at Bedford Memorial Hospital, and was a Girl Scout Leader.
Jean's sense of humor and love for her family and friends will be greatly missed by all. She was truly loved.
Jean is survived by her sons, James C. Jenrette (Charlene), Freeman Wesley Jenrette Jr., Bruce P. Jenrette (Jennifer); daughter, Gina Jenrette; grandchildren, Charla Pauley, Laura Jenrette, Lauren Suon, Erica Keller, Jeremy Jenrette; great-grandchildren, Bobby, Tanner, Conner, Ava and Asher; nieces, FloLena Harris, Ann Coffey, Julie Sterrett; nephews, Jeff Jenrette, John Bernard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The BrightFocus Foundation
, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 for the research of Glaucoma and Macular Degeneration.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford. The family will have a private service.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.