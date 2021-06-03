Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Ann Peters Jenrette
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Jean Ann Peters Jenrette

July 18, 1928 - May 10, 2021

Jean Ann Peters Jenrette of Bedford, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on July 18, 1928, to the late Carmie Henry Peters and Rose Ethel Peters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Freeman W. Jenrette Sr.

She graduated Radford College with BA in Home Economics / Early Childhood Ed and taught many years at Liberty Academy then Bedford Elementary Schools. Jean and Freeman bought Savenac Farm and turned it into a beautiful farm to raise their four children, cattle and horses. She loved gardening, art, and collected and refinished many antiques. She was an avid reader as well as belonging to the Bedford Garden Club, Elks Club, Red Hats, and a member of St. John's Episcopal Church for many years. Jean volunteered at Bedford Memorial Hospital, and was a Girl Scout Leader.

Jean's sense of humor and love for her family and friends will be greatly missed by all. She was truly loved.

Jean is survived by her sons, James C. Jenrette (Charlene), Freeman Wesley Jenrette Jr., Bruce P. Jenrette (Jennifer); daughter, Gina Jenrette; grandchildren, Charla Pauley, Laura Jenrette, Lauren Suon, Erica Keller, Jeremy Jenrette; great-grandchildren, Bobby, Tanner, Conner, Ava and Asher; nieces, FloLena Harris, Ann Coffey, Julie Sterrett; nephews, Jeff Jenrette, John Bernard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 for the research of Glaucoma and Macular Degeneration.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford. The family will have a private service.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Wes and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort in the days ahead.
Kathy Thompson Ramyar
Other
June 4, 2021
Deepest sympathy and prayers for the family. I worked with Dr Jenrette for many years at Bedford Memorial and had met your Mom many times. They were both such wonderful people.
Laura Toms
Work
June 3, 2021
Gina - I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. With deepest sympathy.
Tracy Wilkerson Brown
Other
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results