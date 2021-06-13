Menu
Jean Davis Kosko
1938 - 2021
Jean Davis Kosko

April 16, 1938 - June 11, 2021

Jean Davis Kosko, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, after another courageous fight with cancer.

She was born on April 16, 1938, to the late Louis Sarles Davis and Dr. Fred F Davis. They instilled in her a love of the outdoors and family, mad gardening skills that were always being put to use at home or "The Cabin" that she loved, and a tireless work ethic. She graduated from Jefferson High School and studied at William and Mary before leaving to start a family. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy McDaniel and Betty Cocke.

Left to cherish all the wonderful memories she has given us are her daughter, Janice Ann Kosko; her two sons and their spouses, George L Kosko Jr. (Betty) and Sam Kosko (Annie); six grandkids, Kristina and Tyler Kosko, Kalyn Jannace and Bradley, Brian, and Holly Eidschun; and three great-grandkids, Journee and Jayceon Kosko and Chloe Jannace. She is also survived by nephews, nieces, cousins, and great friends who brought much joy to her amazing life.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Blue Ridge Cancer Center who helped her battle many forms of cancer over the last 30 years of her life.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Service
10:00a.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 E. Main Street, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
George so very sorry for loss! Your mom was one of the sweetest ladies I ever met! You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers! Diane Parker and Chuck Parker
Diane Parker
Friend
June 13, 2021
