Jean Laughon Marshall
May 15, 1930 - December 24, 2021
Jean L. Marshall of Roanoke, Va., passed away in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday, December 24, 2021, at the age of 91.
She was born on May 15, 1930, in Naruna, Va. She moved to Atlanta, Ga., in April of 2019 where she was a resident at Legacy Ridge of Buckhead.
She graduated from Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1951. She was well loved and respected at Gill Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va., where she served as Nursing Director for more than 20 years. She was enthusiastic about life. In retirement she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, George Herbert Marshall; six brothers; and five sisters
She is survived by her two daughters, Andrea Marshall Dahlman (Brian) and Stephanie Marshall Willis; four grandchildren, Peyton Grey Willis, Kyle Alexander Willis, Spencer Marshall Dahlman, and Stewart Bradford Dahlman; and her one surviving sister, Mae Kelly Laughon of Naruna, Va.
Jean's family would like to thank the caring staff at Legacy Ridge of Buckhead in Atlanta, Ga., especially Winnie! You will always be a part of our family.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. A private graveside service will follow at the Chapel of Light in Evergreen Burial Park with Pastor Alan Clark officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.