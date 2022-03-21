Jean Alley MillerJean Alley Miller, age 78, of Rocky Mount, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 18, 2022. She was born December 6, 1943 in Kyle, West Virginia to Clyde and Willie Mae Alley.She was preceded in death by her father and mother; sister, Louise; and brothers, Leonard, Clinton and Junior.Jean leaves behind her husband and the love of her life of 57 years, Willie Miller; her daughters, Renee (Tim), Jamie (Jonathan); her son, Mark; grandchildren, Stephanie (Travis), Kristin (James), Trent, Tyler, Ella and Kendall; great-grandchildren, Gunner, Tucker and Wilder; special nephew, Clayton; niece, Darlene; and many more loved nieces, nephews, family and friends; along with her longtime friend, Lockie from W.V. Jean was such a caring and special lady, always thinking of others before herself.She loved her Ebeneezer Baptist Church family where she was a devoted member. Jean worked in textiles/sewing for many years. Mama was a beloved caretaker to many children who she impacted greatly. She was an extraordinary cook and seamstress. She leaves so many people behind who love her dearly.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ebeneezer Baptist Church, 2536 Six Mile Post Rd, Callaway, Va. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with Dr. William Shively officiating. Interment will follow in the Alley Family Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 21,2022, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount and other times at the home, 2525 Rakes Road, Rocky Mount.-We Love You More