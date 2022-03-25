Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Abbott Saville
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Jean Abbott Saville

September 12, 1934 - March 23, 2022

Jean Abbott Saville, age 87 of Troutville, went to be with her LORD and SAVIOR on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

A celebration of Jean's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with the Reverend Carol Johnston, the Reverend Reggie Warren, and Dr. Jeff Ritchey officiating. Burial will be at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Troutville Baptist Church, PO Box 309, Troutville, Virginia 24175; or to American Heart and Stroke Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231.

Rader Funeral Home, Daleville

540-992-1212



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.