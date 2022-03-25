Jean Abbott Saville
September 12, 1934 - March 23, 2022
Jean Abbott Saville, age 87 of Troutville, went to be with her LORD and SAVIOR on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
A celebration of Jean's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with the Reverend Carol Johnston, the Reverend Reggie Warren, and Dr. Jeff Ritchey officiating. Burial will be at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Troutville Baptist Church, PO Box 309, Troutville, Virginia 24175; or to American Heart and Stroke Association
, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231.
Rader Funeral Home, Daleville
540-992-1212
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2022.