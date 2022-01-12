Jean Jones Williams
October 9, 1952 - January 9, 2022
Jean Jones Williams, 69, of Salem, went home to be with her mother, father and sister on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gary W. Williams; two daughters, Brooke Charles and husband, Nathan, and Paige Penick and husband, John; her three grandbabies, Ada and Luke Charles, and Finn Penick, and two sisters, JoAnn Statzer and Jan McClanahan and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Annie Jones, and a sister, Judy Rickman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor Taylor Plott will officiate. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.