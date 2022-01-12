Menu
Jean Jones Williams
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Jean Jones Williams

October 9, 1952 - January 9, 2022

Jean Jones Williams, 69, of Salem, went home to be with her mother, father and sister on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gary W. Williams; two daughters, Brooke Charles and husband, Nathan, and Paige Penick and husband, John; her three grandbabies, Ada and Luke Charles, and Finn Penick, and two sisters, JoAnn Statzer and Jan McClanahan and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Annie Jones, and a sister, Judy Rickman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor Taylor Plott will officiate. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Jan
14
Burial
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In memory of an amazing co-worker and friend.
Linda Huffman
Work
January 12, 2022
