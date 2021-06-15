Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanne LaVerne Brown
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Jeanne LaVerne Brown

October 19, 1946 - June 5, 2021

Jeanne Laverne Brown was born October 19, 1946, and entered her eternal rest with her cat Levi at her side on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Luther A. Brown Sr. and Pearl B. Brown.

She was educated in the Roanoke Public School System at Loudon Elementary School, Harrison Elementary School, Booker Taliaferro Washington Junior High School, and Lucy Addison High School, class of 1965. She also matriculated at Norfolk State University, and Virginia Western Community College for brief periods of time.

LaVerne (as she was affectionately called) was quiet to the outside eye, but to her family, she was full of life and love. She had a great sense of humor, was a great listener, and a child at heart. She loved to exercise; maintain her lawn, shrubbery, and house that her parents bequeathed her; sew; work puzzles; play games; watch TV; and garden. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her long line of feline companions of which Levi was the last, along with her nephew's dog Rockie and her brother's dog Camden. She jogged the streets of Roanoke and learned to roller skate and bowl with her Dad, ran races with her family in Richmond, and sang in the choir while at Addison.

LaVerne was a devoted caregiver for both of her parents and was by their sides through their individual transitions. She continued to love and care for her remaining family members and talked with her brothers Leon and Jake almost every day. She had a very special relationship with each of her nieces and nephews as at some point in their lives she came to her brothers' aide to help care for them in time of need. She was a confidant to many as she was an attentive and trusted listener. She adored the latest addition to the family, her great-niece, Mikia, and the two used FaceTime or Skype to talk and play almost every day. Mikia was very, very special to her Aunt Verne and her Aunt Verne was special to her great-niece. LaVerne's sense of humor and laugh were infectious and difficult to stop once started.

Jeanne LaVerne Brown gave her life to Christ and was baptized at High Street Baptist Church, then located across from the Virginia Theater, by the Rev. Noel C. Taylor in 1961 along with her brothers and children of family friends the Crosons and the Stuarts. She enjoyed the sermonic and musical ministries at High Street Baptist Church taking notes of the sermons and calling her niece, Monica to share or inquire regarding a song that she particularly enjoyed during the service emoting, "who sings the song that goes like this…? It was nice, I liked that song". She was asked to participate in a few ministries at the church and had intended to do so to carry on her Father's legacy, but God had other plans.

Those remaining to carry her name and legacy are her brothers Luther "Jake" Brown Jr. of North Chesterfield, VA LAHS '63 and Dr. Leon E. Brown Sr. (Hardett) of Maryland WFHS '68 and five nieces and nephews, Monica Vannoy (Michael), Luther Alfred Brown III, Leon Edward Brown Jr., Nolan Hardy Brown (Robin), and Jessica Monet Taylor Brown. She also had three great-nieces/nephews, Adara Emma Denise Brown, Isaiah Nolan Brown, and Mikia Lael Vannoy with whom she had a very special, devoted relationship, and a host of relatives, loved ones, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at High Street Baptist Church. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. A viewing will be held at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory from 1 until 5 p.m on Friday, June 18, 2021.

As an expression of sympathy, tax deductible donations can be made in memory of Jeanne to the Roanoke Valley SPCA online at https://rvspca.org or by mailing to 1340 Baldwin Ave, NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
High Street Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
22 Entries
I had thought of LaVerne so often after I retired. She was such a fun person at work. We so enjoyed laughing and discussing politics. I remember I did a small little picture of Levi and she was so surprised. I miss her greatly.
Monica Slaska
Work
March 28, 2022
‘‘Twas the morning that changed our lives forever and you were to answer the Master’s call..Hardett and I rang the phone that afternoon, but the ringing sound just bounced off the wall.
I called our brother @Nolan’s house and he called you too..we were beginning to worry big time not certain what to do.
Butch and Susan raced to the house...saw 2 cars in the driveway, but it was quiet as a mouse.
The police arrived and didn’t wait for the squad......but quickly entered and turned to the Vannoys with a painful nod.
You were sitting on the couch dressed in your exercise attire......not knowing your time on earth was about to expire.
Your spirit no longer needed the vessel it was in..as the Creator lovingly returned you home to heaven.
Levi misses you, but is contentas Monica, Mike and Mikia’s house was heaven sent.
We are now left with memories that we will forever treasurebecause you were our best, beyond all measure.
Love you SisterHappy Birthday!!!!
Brother
October 19, 2021
Today is the 5th month anniversary of your spiritual return to our Creator. I said if before and I’ll repeat ityou were the glue who kept the family grounded in a very special way as you allowed us to carry on the old traditions and now force us to create new ones. Jake and I are still attempting to bring closure, but "this is hard Verne!” October is your birthday month so 10/19 will have a very, very, very special meaning. It still seems so surreal at times that you were the first to go, but that is just how it is. I know you always wanted the best for your brothers as we always worried about you being home alone in the "Noke, but you, Levi and Youtube had everything under control.
You were truly the best Sister a brother could have had.
Miss you Sis.
Shalom and loveLeon.
Brother
October 5, 2021
Two months ago today Sister your spirit returned to the Creator and our lives have not been the same. You left at the top of your game. You were independent, exercising, cutting grass, caring for Levi, taking care of the house, listening to all of your relatives and carrying their conversations in your heart as a trusted confidant. You were the glue that kept everything together and now we have to accept your transition and grow from your absence. You have simply gone into another state of spiritual consciousness on a plane that penultimately all will follow one day. I still talk to you daily as I did when i would call you on the telephone. Levi was well prepared for his new home with your niece, nephew-in-law and grandniece and all of us are at peace and happy with their decision to care for him as they know you would have wanted them to do. Memories of you brighten our days as I am so happy that God choose you to be my Sister. Your human presence is gone, but never forgotten.
Shalom and loveLeon
Brother
August 5, 2021
I'm so sad to learn about Laverne's sudden passing and will continue to pray for the entire family that she leaves to mourn her and celebrate her life.
Michael Terry
Friend
June 23, 2021
My Dearest SisterI will always miss you and always carry you in my heart. You have been a pellucid example of family love and devotion and I will try to emulate. You were often the best litmus test for things that were true, honest and sincere. I can’t say if you had all you wanted, but I do know that there wasn’t anything you needed to feel safe and secure that you didn’t have. Hardett and I will continue to text photos to Jake of the water sceneries that we visit on our walks. Dad transitioned @94 years old [email protected] years old, [email protected] years old. If we could see the end at the beginning or even during our life’s sojourn then our perspective would be different, but we are only given one heartbeat at a time and adjust accordingly so your leaving hurts. Love you....
leon
Brother
June 21, 2021
To the Brown Family

In this time of sadness, may the Lord lead you to a place of peace. You are in my prayers. With Deepest Sympathy for your loss.
Valerie Broady Hunter
June 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. God will continue to keep and strengthen you in this time. My deepest condolences.
Lenita Desmore
Friend
June 19, 2021
I met LaVerne when we were very small. She was my first friend. We were neighbors when we lived on the 800 block of Gilmer Avenue and again when our families moved two blocks from each other (Carroll and Franwill Avenues) when we were in the six grade. We graduated in 1965. LaVerne was a quiet person and a loyal friend. I will remember her always. Until we meet again, my friend!
Melva Booker Baker
Friend
June 19, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends of Laverne. We were neighbors growing up and members of Lucy Addison Class of 1965. She was a very caring person and will be missed.
Elizabeth Pullins-Edwards
School
June 19, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family. We were classmates, keep God in your heart and he he[p you with your grief.
Laverne Barnett
June 18, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers of comfort to the family.
Melva Booker-Baker
Classmate
June 18, 2021
Sending deepest sympathy to Laverne's family and friends. We graduated together at Addison class of 1965.
Cynthia Neal-Young
Classmate
June 18, 2021
Laverne always was a kind person. Our family and theirs were always close in the neighborhood on Gilmer avenue. We will keep the family in prayer and may GOD bless each one.
Ingrid Dudley
Friend
June 18, 2021
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy.
Linda Daniel
Classmate
June 17, 2021
Extending deepest sympathy to you for your loss during this difficult time.
Linda Ashford, Deaconess HSBC
Acquaintance
June 17, 2021
Our caring thoughts and prayers are extended to you for the loss of your loved one.
Dolores Johns, President High Street Baptist Church Music Ministry
June 17, 2021
Enjoyed seeing Laverne during Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations. She was always quiet but had a beautiful personality. She will be greatly missed.
Sheila Clarke
Friend
June 17, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Virginia Chubb-Hale
June 17, 2021
My condolences to the family, so sorry for your loss.
James Saunders
Classmate
June 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Norma Hale Powell
Friend
June 17, 2021
Terry,Mary, and Family
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results