Jeanne LaVerne Brown
October 19, 1946 - June 5, 2021
Jeanne Laverne Brown was born October 19, 1946, and entered her eternal rest with her cat Levi at her side on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Luther A. Brown Sr. and Pearl B. Brown.
She was educated in the Roanoke Public School System at Loudon Elementary School, Harrison Elementary School, Booker Taliaferro Washington Junior High School, and Lucy Addison High School, class of 1965. She also matriculated at Norfolk State University, and Virginia Western Community College for brief periods of time.
LaVerne (as she was affectionately called) was quiet to the outside eye, but to her family, she was full of life and love. She had a great sense of humor, was a great listener, and a child at heart. She loved to exercise; maintain her lawn, shrubbery, and house that her parents bequeathed her; sew; work puzzles; play games; watch TV; and garden. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her long line of feline companions of which Levi was the last, along with her nephew's dog Rockie and her brother's dog Camden. She jogged the streets of Roanoke and learned to roller skate and bowl with her Dad, ran races with her family in Richmond, and sang in the choir while at Addison.
LaVerne was a devoted caregiver for both of her parents and was by their sides through their individual transitions. She continued to love and care for her remaining family members and talked with her brothers Leon and Jake almost every day. She had a very special relationship with each of her nieces and nephews as at some point in their lives she came to her brothers' aide to help care for them in time of need. She was a confidant to many as she was an attentive and trusted listener. She adored the latest addition to the family, her great-niece, Mikia, and the two used FaceTime or Skype to talk and play almost every day. Mikia was very, very special to her Aunt Verne and her Aunt Verne was special to her great-niece. LaVerne's sense of humor and laugh were infectious and difficult to stop once started.
Jeanne LaVerne Brown gave her life to Christ and was baptized at High Street Baptist Church, then located across from the Virginia Theater, by the Rev. Noel C. Taylor in 1961 along with her brothers and children of family friends the Crosons and the Stuarts. She enjoyed the sermonic and musical ministries at High Street Baptist Church taking notes of the sermons and calling her niece, Monica to share or inquire regarding a song that she particularly enjoyed during the service emoting, "who sings the song that goes like this…? It was nice, I liked that song". She was asked to participate in a few ministries at the church and had intended to do so to carry on her Father's legacy, but God had other plans.
Those remaining to carry her name and legacy are her brothers Luther "Jake" Brown Jr. of North Chesterfield, VA LAHS '63 and Dr. Leon E. Brown Sr. (Hardett) of Maryland WFHS '68 and five nieces and nephews, Monica Vannoy (Michael), Luther Alfred Brown III, Leon Edward Brown Jr., Nolan Hardy Brown (Robin), and Jessica Monet Taylor Brown. She also had three great-nieces/nephews, Adara Emma Denise Brown, Isaiah Nolan Brown, and Mikia Lael Vannoy with whom she had a very special, devoted relationship, and a host of relatives, loved ones, and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at High Street Baptist Church. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. A viewing will be held at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory from 1 until 5 p.m on Friday, June 18, 2021.
As an expression of sympathy, tax deductible donations can be made in memory of Jeanne to the Roanoke Valley SPCA online at https://rvspca.org
or by mailing to 1340 Baldwin Ave, NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2021.