Two months ago today Sister your spirit returned to the Creator and our lives have not been the same. You left at the top of your game. You were independent, exercising, cutting grass, caring for Levi, taking care of the house, listening to all of your relatives and carrying their conversations in your heart as a trusted confidant. You were the glue that kept everything together and now we have to accept your transition and grow from your absence. You have simply gone into another state of spiritual consciousness on a plane that penultimately all will follow one day. I still talk to you daily as I did when i would call you on the telephone. Levi was well prepared for his new home with your niece, nephew-in-law and grandniece and all of us are at peace and happy with their decision to care for him as they know you would have wanted them to do. Memories of you brighten our days as I am so happy that God choose you to be my Sister. Your human presence is gone, but never forgotten.

Shalom and loveLeon

Brother August 5, 2021