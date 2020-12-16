Jeanne Fontaine Frank



November 28, 1924 - December 13, 2020



Jeanne Elizabeth Fontaine Frank, 96, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born in Framingham, Massachusetts on November 28, 1924 to the late Louis and Marion Fontaine. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John and Francis Fontaine and half brother, William Fontaine. She was a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nev. prior to moving to Roanoke, Va. to be near her daughter.



Jeanne grew up in Shelburne Falls, Mass. and was a member of the Arms Academy Class of 1942. She was a proud graduate of the Kathryn Gibbs School in Boston, which prepared her for a long and fulfilling professional career as an executive secretary before becoming a real estate appraiser in 1980. After her retirement Jeanne was a very busy lady. Her passions were square and round dancing, as well as traveling (especially cruising). She was also a dedicated member of the Sun City Dance Company for many years, last performing onstage at the age of 92. All who knew Jeanne considered her to be a remarkable person.



Surviving Jeanne are her daughter, Lisa McDilda and husband, Dan of Hardy, Va.; son, Richard Frank of Reno, Nev.; and beloved grandson, Alexander McDilda of Raleigh, N.C. Also surviving are her many Las Vegas friends, including her "sister of the heart", Bunny Adams and husband, Dick, as well as her special Roanoke friend, Hilda Lacy. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Roanoke for their care of "Little Red" and offer special thanks to caregivers Doris Bare and Amy Newman.



Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls, Mass. There will also be a celebration of Jeanne's life to be held in Las Vegas at a later date.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.