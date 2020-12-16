Jeanne Elizabeth Fontaine Frank, 96, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born in Framingham, Massachusetts on November 28, 1924 to the late Louis and Marion Fontaine. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John and Francis Fontaine and half brother, William Fontaine. She was a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nev. prior to moving to Roanoke, Va. to be near her daughter.
Jeanne grew up in Shelburne Falls, Mass. and was a member of the Arms Academy Class of 1942. She was a proud graduate of the Kathryn Gibbs School in Boston, which prepared her for a long and fulfilling professional career as an executive secretary before becoming a real estate appraiser in 1980. After her retirement Jeanne was a very busy lady. Her passions were square and round dancing, as well as traveling (especially cruising). She was also a dedicated member of the Sun City Dance Company for many years, last performing onstage at the age of 92. All who knew Jeanne considered her to be a remarkable person.
Surviving Jeanne are her daughter, Lisa McDilda and husband, Dan of Hardy, Va.; son, Richard Frank of Reno, Nev.; and beloved grandson, Alexander McDilda of Raleigh, N.C. Also surviving are her many Las Vegas friends, including her "sister of the heart", Bunny Adams and husband, Dick, as well as her special Roanoke friend, Hilda Lacy. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Roanoke for their care of "Little Red" and offer special thanks to caregivers Doris Bare and Amy Newman.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls, Mass. There will also be a celebration of Jeanne's life to be held in Las Vegas at a later date.
We were so sorry to hear of your loss. Your mom was quite a lady. Sounds like she had a fun full life. It makes us smile when we think of the memories we had together.
Love, The Akey families
Carole and Ruth Akey and Kathy Wilkins
January 6, 2021
Lisa and Richard,
I was sorry to hear about the loss of your mom! Wow, was a great photo you chose! She certainly had a fulfilling life! I have to chuckle thinking about some of our family adventures with you all! May she rest in peace and God Bless you and your families!
Nancy Akey Robie
January 5, 2021
I am sorry for your loss, Lisa & Richie. I have very fond memories of Jean´s kindness over the years. I last saw her in Vegas many years ago when she was still dancing!
Anne (Akey) Schwartzman
January 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We miss "Grandma" Jeanne. A remarkable woman, she always had cookies for us when we visited. And we enjoyed watching the hummingbirds at the feeder as we chatted. Never will we forget all her dance costumes hung colorfully across her bedroom wall.
Peter, MaryEllen, Sasha, and Dasha Falstad
December 19, 2020
I WAS IN MARIONS DANCE CLASS WITH JEANNE FOR MANY YEARS. SSHE WAS A VERY SPECIAL & TALENTED LADY. SHE ALWAYS CAME BACK AFTER THE SUMMER BREAK WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL CLOTHES. SHE ALSO USED TO BAKE COOKIES FOR US & I WISH I HAD HER POTATOE CHIP COOKIE RECIPE. SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS