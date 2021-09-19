Jeanne Pritchard



September 16, 1929 - September 12, 2021



Jeanne Robb Pritchard, a lifelong homemaker and mother, is survived by four loving daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Dave Miller of Folly Beach, S.C.; Vicki and Wayne Haley of Denton, Texas; Patti and Tim Kelly of Franklin, Tenn.; and Terri and Don Henriksen of Marlton, N.J. Jeanne was the proud grandmother of Laura Angermeier (husband, Eric), Mark Miller (wife, Meghan), David Haley (wife, Brittany), Rachel Haley, Bradley Henriksen, Sara Gasper (husband, Nick), Scott Henriksen (wife, Mandy), Adam Henriksen (wife, Julia), and Stephen Kelly. She delighted in her 12 great-grandchildren.



Jeanne was a lifelong churchwoman who loved God and served Him. A 1951 Virginia Tech graduate, she met her husband and best friend, Sam R. Pritchard, there. She was a member of the DAR, Fort Lewis Chapter. Her hobbies included reading, rockhounding, crocheting, embroidery, the computer, and sports - especially the Washington Football Team and Hokie football. She and her husband loved to travel and logged over 140,000 miles visiting all the Canadian provinces and every state except Hawaii (they haven't built a bridge yet).



