Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanne Pritchard
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service - Franklin
206-B Cool Springs Blvd.,
Franklin, TN
Jeanne Pritchard

September 16, 1929 - September 12, 2021

Jeanne Robb Pritchard, a lifelong homemaker and mother, is survived by four loving daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Dave Miller of Folly Beach, S.C.; Vicki and Wayne Haley of Denton, Texas; Patti and Tim Kelly of Franklin, Tenn.; and Terri and Don Henriksen of Marlton, N.J. Jeanne was the proud grandmother of Laura Angermeier (husband, Eric), Mark Miller (wife, Meghan), David Haley (wife, Brittany), Rachel Haley, Bradley Henriksen, Sara Gasper (husband, Nick), Scott Henriksen (wife, Mandy), Adam Henriksen (wife, Julia), and Stephen Kelly. She delighted in her 12 great-grandchildren.

Jeanne was a lifelong churchwoman who loved God and served Him. A 1951 Virginia Tech graduate, she met her husband and best friend, Sam R. Pritchard, there. She was a member of the DAR, Fort Lewis Chapter. Her hobbies included reading, rockhounding, crocheting, embroidery, the computer, and sports - especially the Washington Football Team and Hokie football. She and her husband loved to travel and logged over 140,000 miles visiting all the Canadian provinces and every state except Hawaii (they haven't built a bridge yet).

Alternative Cremation and Funeral Service

206B Cool Springs Blvd, #201, Franklin, TN 37067
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service - Franklin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service - Franklin.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.