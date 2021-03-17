Jeanne Beard Snead
March 22, 1926 - March 14, 2021
Jeanne Beard Snead, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, after a long battle with Dementia.
Born on March 22, 1926, she was preceded in death by her parents, Bryan and Julia Beard and Jeanne is survived by two sons, Robert (Ruth) and Mark Journell.
She was a former employee of Franklin County Virginia Public Schools.
Her family would like to thank Richfield Retirement Community (JCT) for their outstanding care.
Burial will be private. The family requests no food or flowers. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 17, 2021.