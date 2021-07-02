Jeannette Eileen Brittain Simmons, 90, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 before a Graveside Service at 1:30 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
I am so sorry about Mrs. Simmons passing. I had the privilege to see her several times a week for a long time at her visits on Franklin Rd.
She was a beautiful lady, always with her lipstick on. She will be missed very much. Prayers for the family