Jeannette Eileen Brittain Simmons
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Jeannette Eileen Brittain Simmons

May 13, 1931 - July 1, 2021

Jeannette Eileen Brittain Simmons, 90, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 before a Graveside Service at 1:30 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jul
6
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry about Mrs. Simmons passing. I had the privilege to see her several times a week for a long time at her visits on Franklin Rd. She was a beautiful lady, always with her lipstick on. She will be missed very much. Prayers for the family
Susan
Other
July 3, 2021
