Jeffrey Alan ArthurSeptember 12, 1964 - September 26, 2021Jeffrey Alan Arthur, 57, of Roanoke, entered into the gates of Heaven on Sunday, September 26, 2021, with Karli Mayo, who was like a daughter by his side. Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Lilly Jean Arthur.He is survived by his father, Hubert Arthur; his beloved soul mate and companion, Patti Hall and her family whom he was devoted to and treated like his own; daughters, Melissa Lampeckski and Karli Mayo; grandchildren, Seth Ledbetter (Martha), Taylor Whetsel (Justin), Bryson Lempeckski and Addison Mayo; and he was anticipating the arrival of his great-grandchild, Baby Whetsel. He is also survived by a brother, Michael Arthur; a special aunt, Joyce Manning (Ebbie). Also dear to his heart was family friend Christian Lempeckski; his brother from another mother, Vance Conner; along with his Rocky Mount Lowe's Family.A Celebration of Life will be held at the graveside at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Mountain View Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Hoffman officiating. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. www.conner-bowman.com