Jeffrey Alan Arthur
September 12, 1964 - September 26, 2021
Jeffrey Alan Arthur, 57, of Roanoke, entered into the gates of Heaven on Sunday, September 26, 2021, with Karli Mayo, who was like a daughter by his side. Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Lilly Jean Arthur.
He is survived by his father, Hubert Arthur; his beloved soul mate and companion, Patti Hall and her family whom he was devoted to and treated like his own; daughters, Melissa Lampeckski and Karli Mayo; grandchildren, Seth Ledbetter (Martha), Taylor Whetsel (Justin), Bryson Lempeckski and Addison Mayo; and he was anticipating the arrival of his great-grandchild, Baby Whetsel. He is also survived by a brother, Michael Arthur; a special aunt, Joyce Manning (Ebbie). Also dear to his heart was family friend Christian Lempeckski; his brother from another mother, Vance Conner; along with his Rocky Mount Lowe's Family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the graveside at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Mountain View Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Hoffman officiating. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. www.conner-bowman.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.