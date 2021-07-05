Jeffrey L. Lancaster
July 2, 2021
Jeffrey L. Lancaster, 62, of Bent Mountain, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Lancaster, and brother, Terry Lancaster.
Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Gloriadene Lancaster; his daughter, Jeanette Maxymiv (Mike) and their children, Abigail and Mackenzie; his daughter, Kelley Nance (Keith) and their children, Kyree and Kylee; niece, Amber Lancaster; one uncle, aunts, cousins, and many special friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Terry Ross officiating. The family will receive friends after the service from 3 until 6 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 5, 2021.