Jeffrey L. Lancaster
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Jeffrey L. Lancaster

July 2, 2021

Jeffrey L. Lancaster, 62, of Bent Mountain, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Lancaster, and brother, Terry Lancaster.

Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Gloriadene Lancaster; his daughter, Jeanette Maxymiv (Mike) and their children, Abigail and Mackenzie; his daughter, Kelley Nance (Keith) and their children, Kyree and Kylee; niece, Amber Lancaster; one uncle, aunts, cousins, and many special friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Terry Ross officiating. The family will receive friends after the service from 3 until 6 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Jul
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
Many of us here at Shively Electric worked with Jeff for years. He was a reliable hard worker as well as a friend to all he worked with. He always took time to share short stories about his family. He will be greatly missed by all.
Shively Electric
July 6, 2021
