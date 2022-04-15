Jeffrey Lee Meadows
December 23, 1961 - April 12, 2022
Jeffrey Lee Meadows, 60, of Pembroke, Va. departed this life on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 after an ongoing illness. Jeff was born on December 23, 1961 to George Meadows Jr. and Eleanor Tawney Vest. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a stepmother, Alva Meadows.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vicki Meadows; a daughter, Amanda Lawson (Daniel) of Pulaski; grandchildren, Jonah Lawson and Delaney Phillips; a special aunt, Doris Tilley, and her children, Robyn Duncan and Randy Tilley; and a special cousin, Connor Duncan.
Jeffrey retired from Virginia Tech. In his spare time he enjoyed collecting model cars and trains. Perhaps most of all he enjoyed the times he spent spoiling his grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service conducted on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Birchlawn Burial Park with Pastor Gary Poff officiating. The family will receive friends in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. While flowers are appreciated please consider making a donation in Jeff's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 15, 2022.