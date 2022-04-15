Menu
Jeffrey Lee Meadows
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St.
Pembroke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 15 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
Jeffrey Lee Meadows

December 23, 1961 - April 12, 2022

Jeffrey Lee Meadows, 60, of Pembroke, Va. departed this life on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 after an ongoing illness. Jeff was born on December 23, 1961 to George Meadows Jr. and Eleanor Tawney Vest. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a stepmother, Alva Meadows.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vicki Meadows; a daughter, Amanda Lawson (Daniel) of Pulaski; grandchildren, Jonah Lawson and Delaney Phillips; a special aunt, Doris Tilley, and her children, Robyn Duncan and Randy Tilley; and a special cousin, Connor Duncan.

Jeffrey retired from Virginia Tech. In his spare time he enjoyed collecting model cars and trains. Perhaps most of all he enjoyed the times he spent spoiling his grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service conducted on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Birchlawn Burial Park with Pastor Gary Poff officiating. The family will receive friends in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. While flowers are appreciated please consider making a donation in Jeff's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A guestbook is available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Meadows family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St. PO Box 38, Pembroke, VA
Apr
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Birchlawn Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to the Meadows family. Such a great loss of a good family man. Blessings for the family.
Pam & Jackie Williams
April 14, 2022
Vicki. So sorry to hear about Jeff. I’m glad you have Amanda and her family to help you. You are in my prayers
Mary Ann Crowder
Family
April 14, 2022
I have known Jeff a long time worked with him at the Motorpol a Va Tech for a no. Of years he was a great guy and will be missed
Bryan Long
Friend
April 14, 2022
Prayers for peace and healing during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the many family and friends surrounding you.
Sandy Gautier
Friend
April 14, 2022
I'm so very sorry for your loss. Please know you and your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Amber darnell
Friend
April 13, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
JoAnn Atkins
April 13, 2022
