Jeffrey Eugene "Cooper" Suggs
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Jeffrey Eugene "Cooper" Suggs

October 2, 1965 - September 9, 2021

Jeffrey Eugene "Cooper" Suggs, 55 of Moneta, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 2, 1965 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, a son of Eugene N. Suggs III and Carol Baker Suggs of Moneta who survive.

He enjoyed, floating, boating, camping and fishing. He volunteered at the Agape Center, and he and Brenda ministered about Jesus to the inmates at the Franklin County Jail. They were also members of the Christian Motorcycle Association and he was a member of Morgans Baptist Church. He loved his God!!

In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Brenda Jarrell; his stepchildren, Cody, Devin and Jessica; a brother, David H. Suggs and wife, Barbara; his sister, Cindi Capp and husband, Matt; his second Mamma, Peggy Quarles; his brothers-in-law, Tommy and Gary; his sister-in-law, Susan as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

A Celebration of Life Service to honor Cooper will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Morgans Baptist Church with the Rev. Jackie Carver officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Morgans Baptist Church
2086 Morgans Church Road, Moneta, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gene and Carol, I didn't know Jeff well, but I know that he was a good man who was taken from us too early. May the Lord's peace be with you and all who loved David. God bless, Cliff
Clifford Harrington
Friend
September 15, 2021
