Jeffrey Eugene "Cooper" SuggsOctober 2, 1965 - September 9, 2021Jeffrey Eugene "Cooper" Suggs, 55 of Moneta, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 2, 1965 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, a son of Eugene N. Suggs III and Carol Baker Suggs of Moneta who survive.He enjoyed, floating, boating, camping and fishing. He volunteered at the Agape Center, and he and Brenda ministered about Jesus to the inmates at the Franklin County Jail. They were also members of the Christian Motorcycle Association and he was a member of Morgans Baptist Church. He loved his God!!In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Brenda Jarrell; his stepchildren, Cody, Devin and Jessica; a brother, David H. Suggs and wife, Barbara; his sister, Cindi Capp and husband, Matt; his second Mamma, Peggy Quarles; his brothers-in-law, Tommy and Gary; his sister-in-law, Susan as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.A Celebration of Life Service to honor Cooper will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Morgans Baptist Church with the Rev. Jackie Carver officiating.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.