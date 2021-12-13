Jennifer Treadway Hollandsworth
Jennifer Treadway Hollandsworth, 45, of Willis, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Clergyman Jimmy Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in the Greasy Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2021.