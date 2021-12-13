Menu
Jennifer Treadway Hollandsworth
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Jennifer Treadway Hollandsworth

Jennifer Treadway Hollandsworth, 45, of Willis, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Clergyman Jimmy Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in the Greasy Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
